PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $146,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,292,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,961,000 after acquiring an additional 240,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133,370 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,636,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC opened at $154.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.97. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.80 and a twelve month high of $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

