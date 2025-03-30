Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,603 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 375,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 91,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,776,000 after acquiring an additional 127,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 472.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 409,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

BCRX stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

