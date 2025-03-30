EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 16,421 Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,421 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 232,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 330.2% during the third quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

METC opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $362.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $170.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 245.45%.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 98,274 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $869,724.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,775.40. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 245,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $2,168,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,068.85. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 922,582 shares of company stock worth $7,898,023. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

METC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

View Our Latest Report on METC

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.