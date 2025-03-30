Allianz SE Invests $1.67 Million in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Allianz SE bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,388,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $3,943,892,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Welltower by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,349,000 after buying an additional 1,797,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Welltower by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,884,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,585,000 after acquiring an additional 117,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,773,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,314,000 after acquiring an additional 589,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.57.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

