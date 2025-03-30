Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $374,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NVDU opened at $53.49 on Friday. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $146.87. The company has a market cap of $401.18 million, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 4.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.36.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.4201 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

