Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $36.66.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

