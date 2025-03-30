Allianz SE Purchases Shares of 115,665 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 115,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,889,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $2,379,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 298,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 1,159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,257,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

