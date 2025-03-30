Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.09 and last traded at $34.80. 19,232,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 72,952,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,531,000 after acquiring an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after buying an additional 4,605,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

