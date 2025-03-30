L & S Advisors Inc Sells 1,170 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

VTI stock opened at $273.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.96 and a 200 day moving average of $290.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

