L & S Advisors Inc Has $1.43 Million Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BTSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

BTSG stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -69.35 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $24.82.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.