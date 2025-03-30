L & S Advisors Inc Sells 1,817 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,066 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 293,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 626,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after buying an additional 73,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.