Rock Creek Group LP Cuts Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at $109,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 688,600.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIIV opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $813.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.52. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

