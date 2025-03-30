Rock Creek Group LP Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.