Rock Creek Group LP Buys 13,933 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares during the period. Rentokil Initial comprises approximately 0.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RTO opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTO

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.