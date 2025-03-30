HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Trimmed by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $17,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HCA opened at $342.25 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. This represents a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

