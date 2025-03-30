Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286,029 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,716,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,466,000 after buying an additional 3,785,189 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,278,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,927,000 after purchasing an additional 976,810 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,138,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,739,000 after purchasing an additional 893,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,077,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,830,000 after purchasing an additional 846,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,100,000 after purchasing an additional 783,736 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

