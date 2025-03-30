Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Performance

Sumitomo Chemical stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Sumitomo Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 7.00%.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

