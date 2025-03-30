Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Declines By 25.5%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

