Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Up 59.2% in March

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 363,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shimano Price Performance

Shares of SMNNY opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. Shimano has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.