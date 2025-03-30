American Money Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

American Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPEM. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 155,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM opened at $52.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $316.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57.
JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF
The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.
