Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

