7,946 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Pfizer by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,822 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 384,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,389,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,142,000 after buying an additional 235,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.20 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

