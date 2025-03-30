American Money Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

American Money Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Swmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $65.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.09 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

