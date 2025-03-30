American Money Management LLC Acquires 1,263 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 1.9% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS opened at $155.23 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $138.31 and a 52-week high of $164.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

