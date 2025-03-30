American Money Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

American Money Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.2 %

SPGI stock opened at $502.33 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $515.20 and its 200 day moving average is $510.14. The firm has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.