Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUSB. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Kitching Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 226.1% during the third quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 190,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,354 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $935,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 550,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

