Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,420 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 27,644 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in InMode were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INMD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after acquiring an additional 73,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InMode by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in InMode by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,241 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 13.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 982,111 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 115,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.4% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 808,149 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Price Performance

InMode stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

