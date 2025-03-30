Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,402 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OZK. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,526,000 after purchasing an additional 485,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,223,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,566,000 after buying an additional 1,041,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,130,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,909,000 after buying an additional 188,575 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 238,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,989,000 after acquiring an additional 126,352 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

