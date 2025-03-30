Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,169 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,061,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

