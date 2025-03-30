Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $65.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.2014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

