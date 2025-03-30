Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $65.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.