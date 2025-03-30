Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 14,509 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,509 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vipshop

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.