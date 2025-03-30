Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 1,713 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the third quarter worth about $10,760,000. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in Powell Industries by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Powell Industries stock opened at $176.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.56. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $364.98.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. Equities analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

