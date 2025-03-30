NEOS Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

NEOS Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,469 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

RCKT stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $809.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.