Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 32,151 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ST. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,722,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $348,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,087,000 after buying an additional 677,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,187,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,895,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,703,000 after acquiring an additional 618,202 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

