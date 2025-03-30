180,429 Shares in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 180,429 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5,858.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

HAFC stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $681.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.68%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

