JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $407.25 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $407,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after purchasing an additional 460,808 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,873,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,120,000 after buying an additional 77,537 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,329,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 790,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $305.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $337.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.71. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.