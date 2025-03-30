UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 108.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 99.5% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IR opened at $79.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average is $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.09.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

