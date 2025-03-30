John Abernethy Buys 30,000 Shares of Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Free Report) insider John Abernethy acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,230.00 ($6,433.96).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 13th, John Abernethy bought 29,418 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$10,384.55 ($6,531.17).

On Friday, March 7th, John Abernethy purchased 20,582 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,430.10 ($4,673.02).

On Friday, February 28th, John Abernethy purchased 68,103 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$26,219.66 ($16,490.35).

On Tuesday, February 11th, John Abernethy acquired 14,500 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,524.50 ($3,474.53).

On Thursday, January 30th, John Abernethy acquired 21,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$7,896.00 ($4,966.04).

On Friday, January 24th, John Abernethy bought 9,393 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,306.34 ($2,079.46).

On Tuesday, January 28th, John Abernethy purchased 50,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$17,600.00 ($11,069.18).

Clime Investment Management Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $30.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

About Clime Investment Management

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Further Reading

