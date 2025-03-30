JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,155,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447,136 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $440,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,393,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,477,000 after acquiring an additional 177,372 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,209,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,084,000 after purchasing an additional 106,931 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 705,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 23,263.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 482,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,077,000 after buying an additional 480,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,041,000.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

BBUS stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $89.17 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.