JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,391,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,768 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.74% of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF worth $486,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $48.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

