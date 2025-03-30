Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,605,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280,042 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $515,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $96.80 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average is $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

