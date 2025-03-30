WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $579,000 Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTG. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,968.50. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

