10,446 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 702,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,604,000 after buying an additional 106,094 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 693,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,712,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,971,000 after purchasing an additional 42,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,003,000 after purchasing an additional 330,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock opened at $250.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.05 and a one year high of $256.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

