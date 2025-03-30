WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $622,000 Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $482.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $452.38 and its 200-day moving average is $460.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.12 and a 12 month high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

