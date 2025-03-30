Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 1,131 Shares of American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $12,158.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 973,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,222.50. The trade was a 0.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Price Performance

American Strategic Investment stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $12.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.13.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 million. American Strategic Investment had a negative net margin of 334.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.