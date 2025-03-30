Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Holdings Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.80.

MASI opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $194.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.35 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

