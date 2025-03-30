Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,953 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $37,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $146.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

