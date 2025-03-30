Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $32,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $82.78 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.47 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at $439,824. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,544.59. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.