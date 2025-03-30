20,536 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 62.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,092,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,914,000 after buying an additional 806,374 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth $21,340,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,823,000 after purchasing an additional 265,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,645,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 75,799.6% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 181,161 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

LivaNova Stock Down 1.2 %

LivaNova stock opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $36.85 and a one year high of $64.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.10.

About LivaNova

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.