Korea Investment CORP Purchases 75,843 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,843 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $17,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,250,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,737,000 after purchasing an additional 125,287 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,538,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT opened at $122.17 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.76.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $114,792.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,918,065.52. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,646.38. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

